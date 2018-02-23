USDA opens APHIS office in Vietnam

The Agriculture Department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently opened a new office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Agriculture Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach said.

The United States exports $2.5 billion in agricultural products to Vietnam, USDA said.

"Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing global markets for U.S. farm and food products, currently ranking as our 11th-largest customer," said USDA Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney.

"The expansion of USDA's presence in Vietnam is a clear indication of this country's importance as a U.S. trading partner. The on-the-ground technical expertise of the APHIS team will be an important complement to the trade policy and market development work being done by our Foreign Agricultural Service staff at the USDA Office of Agricultural Affairs in Hanoi, as well as our office in Ho Chi Minh City."

The APHIS Hanoi office will maintain technical working relationships with its Vietnamese counterparts to resolve any concerns associated with the science-based standards both countries employ to prevent the introduction of animal and plant pests and diseases, USDA said.

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink, APHIS Deputy Administrator Cheryle Blakely, and Vietnam's Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam formally opened the office at a ceremony alongside guests representing the U.S. agricultural industry, the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and officials from the USDA Offices of Agricultural Affairs in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, including Agricultural Counselor Robert Hanson, USDA said.