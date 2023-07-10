USDA opens application process for farm discrimination aid

Vilsack



The Agriculture Department on Friday opened the financial assistance application process for eligible farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs before January 2021 under Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“The opening of the application process is an important step in delivering on our commitment of providing financial assistance to those who faced discrimination in USDA farm lending, as swiftly and efficiently as possible,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Vilsack

“USDA will continue to work with our national vendor partners and community-based organizations to make sure eligible farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have clear information about what is available to them, how to apply, and where to obtain assistance with their questions at each step of the way.”

The program website includes an English- and Spanish-language application that applicants can download or submit via an e-filing portal, information on how to obtain technical assistance in-person or virtually, and additional resources and details about the program.

Farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination by USDA in its farm loan programs before Jan. 1, 2021 or are debtors with assigned or assumed USDA farm loan debt that was the subject of USDA discrimination that occurred before that date are eligible for the program.

Borrowers have the option to apply via the e-filing portal or submit paper-based forms via mail or in-person delivery to the program’s local offices. The application process will be open until Oct. 31, 2023.

All applications received or postmarked before the deadline will be considered. Applications will be reviewed in November and December, with payments reaching recipients soon thereafter.

USDA said it is ensuring that organizations with experience reaching out to farm organizations are able to support individuals who may be eligible for the program. These groups include AgrAbility, Farmer Veteran Coalition, Farmers’ Legal Action Group, Federation of Southern Cooperatives, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Land Loss Prevention Program, National Young Farmers Coalition, and Rural Coalition.

In the announcement, USDA noted that it “has become aware of some lawyers and groups spreading misleading information about the discrimination assistance process, pressuring people to sign retainer agreements, and asking people to fill out forms with private and sensitive information. As of today, the official application process has begun and filling out an application is free.”

“No attorneys’ fees will be paid to applicants or their counsel by USDA or by any other agency or department of the United States.”

The amount of financial assistance will not be increased for those claimants who are represented by an attorney, USDA said. Applicants are not required to retain an attorney. “USDA, the national administrator, and the regional hub vendors will neither recommend that any applicant retain counsel or retain a specific attorney or law firm, nor discourage an applicant from obtaining counsel or using a specific attorney or law firm.”

The Rural Coalition has published a news release on how farmers can get more information and assistance from the cooperator groups, including at webinars.