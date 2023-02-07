USDA plans to restrict sugar, sodium, non-whole grains in school meals

But Center for Science in the Public Interest President Peter Lurie said in a news release, “Fortunately, our research into the foods and milks made for schools shows that there is an array of adequate products that already meet these improved nutrition standards.”

Lurie said the rule would “continue the historic progress of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act by, for the first time, limiting added sugars in school meals.”

“Despite a brief setback during the Trump administration — reversed by a judge after we sued — school meals have become better and better under the improvements required by that 2010 law,” Lurie said.

“The proposal isn’t perfect, though. While the USDA is capping added sugars as we petitioned it to do last year, the rule disappoints on sodium: while it’s a step in the right direction, it’s not enough to get to our destination.

“The USDA’s sodium reduction goals do not align with the Dietary Guidelines. We will need to continue to work with USDA, schools, and the food industry to reach sodium levels that are safer for kids.“

Nor does USDA’s proposal on whole grains align with the guidelines. USDA should have maintained the 100% whole grain-rich requirement; instead, the rule stops short at 80%, which could slow or reverse the progress schools and industry have made to provide more whole grain-rich products,” Lurie said.T

he Food Research & Action Center said the new standards “will make for a healthier school day.”

FRAC also noted that it had “led efforts to bring the voices of parents, children, and community leaders to the table during USDA’s information-gathering process and worked to ensure that racial equity was at the crux of our work. The new standards heed the call for a balanced, reasonable approach to improving the standards in a practical way.”

FRAC cited highlights from the new standards proposal:

▪ “Introduces added sugar limits for school breakfast and lunch, starting with sugar limits for breakfast cereals and yogurt, and limits on grain-based desserts, and eventually phasing in a limit on the total amount of added sugar in all meals and snacks,

▪ “Requires at least 80% of the weekly grains in the school lunch and breakfast menus to be whole grain-rich, and

▪ “Phases in a reduction in sodium in school meals, aligning closer to the FDA voluntary standards of lowering sodium levels.”



The American Heart Association praised the proposal for limiting the amount of added sugars in school meals for the first time.

“Added sugars are a significant source of excess calories, provide no nutritional value and may cause weight gain and increased risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other chronic health conditions,” the association said, noting that it had filed a citizen petition with the USDA calling for an added sugars standard in the school meals program.

The association also said, “The updated standards also would continue critical reductions of sodium in school meals. More than 90% of children consume too much sodium, and taste preferences — including those for salty food — begin early in life.”

“The new sodium reductions would be phased in over time to help schools make the transition, and the proposed limits would be achievable for schools and effectively lower sodium consumption. To help schools continue their sodium reduction efforts, we hope USDA will call for even greater sodium reductions in the future.

“We appreciate that the proposed standards continue to emphasize the importance of whole grains. While we would like to see USDA reinstate the 100% whole grain-rich requirement, the proposed standard would still encourage whole grain consumption while giving schools some flexibility when menu planning,” the Heart Association said.