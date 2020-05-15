USDA posts video of CFAP direct payments webinar | TheFencePost.com
USDA posts video of CFAP direct payments webinar

-The Hagstrom Report

The Agriculture Department has posted a video of the webinar for farmers, ranchers and other producers interested in applying for direct payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program held Thursday.

View the webinar at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWK-s1kzmgw&feature=youtu.be.

News
