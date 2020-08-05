USDA provides information on where to send unsolicited seeds

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Following numerous reports in Colorado and nationwide of unsolicited seed mailings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released state-specific guidance on how and where to send the seeds.

Instructions for mailing seed packets to USDA:

Place the unopened seed packet and any packaging, including the mailing label in a mailing envelope. If the seed packets are open, first place the seeds and their packaging into a zip-lock style bag, seal it, and then place everything into a mailing envelope.

Mail the envelope to:

USDA APHIS PPQ

3950 North Lewiston Street, Suite 104

Aurora, Colorado 80011-1561

Please include your name, address, and phone number so that a state or federal agriculture official can contact you for additional information, if needed.

If you are unable to mail the package to one of the locations below, please contact your APHIS State plant health director or call (303) 373-6645 to arrange a no-contact pick up or to determine a convenient drop-off location.

Do not plant seeds from unknown origins, and do not put the seeds in the trash, which could ultimately end up in the landfill and then sprout. Contact the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Seed Reporting Hotline at (303) 869-9081 or email the Plants Division at cda_nursery@state.co.us with additional questions.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is continuing to work closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Service, and State departments of agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.