USDA publishes final hemp rule today

The Agriculture Department has scheduled the publication of its final rule on hemp production Jan. 19 in the Federal Register.

The rule will be effective March 22.

“With the publication of this final rule, USDA brings to a close a full and transparent rule-making process that started with a hemp listening session in March 2019,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Undersecretary Greg Ibach.

“USDA staff have taken the information you have provided through three comment periods and from your experiences over a growing season to develop regulations that meet congressional intent while providing a fair, consistent, science-based process for states, tribes and individual producers. USDA staff will continue to conduct education and outreach to help industry achieve compliance with the requirements.”

Key provisions of the final rule include licensing requirements; recordkeeping requirements for maintaining information about the land where hemp is produced; procedures for testing the THC concentration levels for hemp; procedures for disposing of non-compliant plants; compliance provisions; and procedures for handling violations.

Caren Wilcox of the U.S. Hemp Growers Association said the group will review the rule after it is published.

Hemp industry officials expressed a mixture of relief and concern, Hemp Industry Daily reported.