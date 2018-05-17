USDA publishes management memo

The Agriculture Department on Monday published an internal management memo in the Federal Register formally making several organizational changes that the Trump administration has implemented.

The changes:

» Establish the new undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs as authorized by Congress under the Agricultural Act of 2014.

» Realign the Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Codex Office to comprise the new TFAA mission area.

» Revise delegations to the deputy undersecretary for TFAA, in the event a deputy undersecretary is appointed.

» Revise the delegations to reflect the change in title of the former undersecretary for farm and foreign Agricultural Services to the undersecretary for farm production and conservation, as authorized by Section 772 of the Consolidated 3 Appropriations Act, 2018 to reflect the realignment of the Natural Resources Conservation Service from the Natural Resources and Environment mission area to the new FPAC mission area, which also includes the Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency.

» Revise the delegations to reflect that the Rural Development agencies receive delegations from the secretary through the assistant to the secretary for rural development, rather than through the former position of undersecretary for rural development.

» Revise the delegations of authority to transfer the authority to administer USDA's two Organic Certification Cost Share Programs to the FSA Administrator.

» Require that settlement agreements above certain monetary thresholds be reviewed and concurred in by the Office of the General Counsel.

» Remove the requirement that meetings of the Commodity Credit Corporation be public.

» Incorporate a new delegation of authority to the administrator of the Rural Utilities Service, to issue waivers to the U.S. iron and steel requirements for the construction, alteration, maintenance, or repair of a public water or wastewater system in accordance with the authority granted to the secretary under Section 746 of Division A of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018.v