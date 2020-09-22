USDA Reap grant program announces new deadline of Nov. 2

Funds can be used for the purchase and installation of a new propane-powered irrigation engine, and any agricultural producer who makes over 50 percent of gross income from agriculture is eligible to apply

Geoff Johnson | Photo courtesy PERC

WASHINGTON – The Propane Education & Research Council encourages producers to apply for the United States Department of Ag Rural Energy for America Program Grant, which offers funding for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. Through the program, producers or small business owners can receive a 25 percent grant for replacing a diesel irrigation engine with a propane-powered engine.

The USDA REAP recently announced Nov. 2 as its fall deadline for the Renewable Energy systems and Energy Efficiency Improvement Grant, so PERC encourages interested applicants to act quickly to save even more on propane-powered engines.

“With lower purchase costs and savings of up to 50 percent compared to diesel engines doing the same job, farmers are already saving big by switching to propane irrigation engines,” said Michael Newland, director of agriculture business development at PERC. “For anyone considering making these energy efficiency upgrades to their operation, now is the time to act and take advantage of additional savings with the USDA REAP program.”

Funds can be used for the purchase and installation of a new propane-powered irrigation engine, and any agricultural producer who makes over 50 percent of gross income from agriculture is eligible to apply. The grant is good for up to 25 percent of the total upgrade cost, with a $1,500 minimum and $250,000 maximum.

“There’s never been a better time to replace a diesel irrigation engine with a cleaner, more cost-effective propane alternative,” Newland said “On top of cost savings, propane engines help meet strict emissions goals and can keep your ag operation running no matter where you live or what happens with the electric grid.”

Grant applications will be accepted at local USDA offices through Nov. 2. Find your nearest USDA office, and get full program details.

For more information about the USDA REAP Grant Program, visit https://propane.com/for-my-business/agriculture/usda-grant-information/.