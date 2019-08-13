USDA refutes some union claims on ERS, NIFA

The Trump administration on Monday disputed some of the statements made by the American Federation of Government Employees about agreements regarding the transfer of positions in the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to the Kansas City area.

“Contrary to public reports, the agencies have not made blanket promises that all affected employees be granted telework,” a USDA spokesperson said.

“The agreement provides that requests for telework and other workplace flexibilities will be considered on an individual, case-by-case basis. The department has not delayed its report date to Kansas City of Sept. 30, and is currently onboarding new and relocating employees at the Beacon Complex.”

Although the union released agreements with both agencies, spokesperson said agreement was reached with ERS and their union while NIFA continues negotiations with their union.

The agreement does not address bonuses or confirm blanket bonuses, the spokesperson said. The agreement states that the agency agrees to request approval to offer relocation incentives for roles deemed difficult to fill and are not tied to an employees’ hardship requests.