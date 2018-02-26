USDA releases 10-year ag projections: Beef consumption expected to rise

Over the next 10 years, the agricultural sector is expected to continue to adjust to lower prices for most farm commodities and relatively low energy prices. But per capita use of red meat and poultry is projected to rise from roughly 218 pounds per person in 2017 to 222 pounds by 2027, according to a new report from USDA's Economic Research Service.

This represents a return to pre-Great Recession availability levels, marking a rebound from the low of 199 pounds per person observed in 2014, according to USDA.

The USDA Economic Research Service has released the updated 10-year agricultural projections through 2027. The report addresses a wide range of agricultural commodities, agricultural trade and aggregate indicators of the sector, such as farm income.

According to the report, over the next several years, strong global demand will provide incentives to retain relatively stable planted acreage while inducing some shifts in plantings. For the first time, U.S. soybean plantings are expected to exceed corn plantings and in the livestock sector, strong demand will provide economic incentives for continued expansion.

Demand for corn is projected to continue to grow over the next decade, both domestically and internationally, in part because of increased meat production. The report had corn production on the decline for the first few years but expected it to rebound. Corn-based ethanol production is projected to rise slowly over the next couple of years, then decline to 2016 levels by the end of the decade.

Falling demand for fuel ethanol and a growing demand for corn for other uses means that by the end of the next decade, corn used for ethanol production declines from a high of over 38 percent of total use to below 35 percent, according to the report.

Recommended Stories For You

Turning to soybeans, USDA noted that, "Increasing global demand and rising domestic use for soybeans is expected to cause prices to rise and generate higher producer returns, producing incentives to increase plantings. For the first time, soybean plantings are expected to rise above corn, hovering around 91 to 92 million acres."

WASDE

USDA's February monthly supply and demand report (WASDE) also contained some interesting insight, according to a CME report by Steiner Consulting Group, DLR Division, Inc.

USDA normally does not change its corn production estimates in a February report, Steiner said. "However, there was a notable change in projected corn exports, reflecting the pace of shipments to this point and the potential impact that tighter global supplies and a weaker U.S. dollar will have down the road."

USDA increased its corn export projection by 125 million bushels (+6.5 percent) compared to its January estimate. Ending stocks were lowered by a similar amount and were down 5 percent compared to what was forecast in January.

Global corn production was also revised lower, based on Argentine corn production declining by 7 percent. The loss of Argentine supply in the global export market is expected to come out of already quite large U.S. stocks.

Global corn ending stocks are currently forecast to be 203 million metric tons compared to near 230 million metric tons last year and 215 million metric tons the year before.

Steiner points out that weather conditions in North America and Europe this coming spring/summer will be critical for feed and ultimately livestock markets.

USDA lowered its per capita consumption number for 2018 while revising higher its 2017 estimate. Current forecast is for U.S. beef consumption in 2018 to increase by 4 percent compared to January when consumption was forecast to increase by 4.5 percent.

The decline in per capita beef consumption was a result of a modest downward revision in beef production (-35 million pounds) and an increase in beef exports (+40 million pounds), according to the CME Group. USDA still expects beef production to increase by 5.9 percent in 2018, with production in the second quarter forecast to be up 12 percent.

ANNUAL CATTLE REPORT

The annual Cattle report was released Jan. 31 by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. According to James Robb, at the Livestock Marketing Information Center, it is a statistically based survey of producers and the most detailed in the cattle industry. As of Jan. 1, 2018, the U.S. herd totaled 94.4 million animals, 0.7 percent above 2017's count.

According to Robb, the 2017 U.S. calf crop at 35.8 million head was up 2 percent or 751,000 head from 2016's. That was a revision lower by 500,000 calves from the NASS mid-year estimate. But the 2017 calf crop was the largest since 2009.

According to the report, there are more "other heifers" (animals heading for feedlots rather than breeding herds) than a year ago (up 3.6 percent or 323,000 head).

The national beef cowherd was 1.6 percent above a year ago, and growth will continue to moderate in 2018 because the number of heifers held for breeding purposes declined (dropped 3.7 percent year-over-year as of Jan. 1, 2018), according to Robb.

In addition, beginning this calendar year, the number of cattle grazing small grains pastures in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas was well below a year earlier (down 17 percent or 300,000 head).

"In recent months, the number of cattle placed into U.S. feedlots has been bolstered by the large 2017 calf crop, poor small grains (e.g., wheat) grazing conditions in the Southern Plains and rather good demand for animals to put on-feed. The spike up in placements is a double-edge sword. In the short term, feeder cattle supplies outside feedlots as of Jan. 1, 2018, were calculated to be below a year earlier (down 2.3 percent or 607,000 head), which tends to support prices. However, the placement pattern since last fall has put more slaughter cattle in the marketing window of late-May through mid-August than a year ago. Note that many of those animals are heifers. Those large marketings will likely pressure slaughter-ready steer and heifer prices, which are forecast to be below 2017's. Those prices suggest dampened demand for feeder cattle late this spring on into the summer months," Robb said.

EXPORTS

Latest available trade data totals for 2017 show that exported U.S. red meat, poultry, egg and dairy products went mostly to Asia and countries involved in the North American Free Trade Agreement. Additional export shares were accounted for by Central/South America and the Caribbean (CSA&C) and the EU, with the balance attributed to the aggregate "rest of world" (ROW).

For the U.S. beef sector, exported volumes went to Asia (66 percent), Mexico (15 percent), Canada (11 percent) and CSA&C (5 percent), with 2 percent each to the EU and ROW. For pork exports, Asia accounted for 43 percent, Mexico 32 percent, Canada 9 percent, CSA&C for 11 percent, and ROW for 4 percent.

The largest destination for U.S-exported lamb and mutton was CSA&C (37 percent), followed closely by Mexico (34 percent) and then by Canada (10 percent), Asia (8 percent), ROW (7 percent) and the EU (4 percent).

The largest share of broiler exports — 33 percent — went to ROW, 79 percent of them comprising exports to Africa and Middle Eastern countries. CSA&C accounted for 25 percent of broiler exports, Mexico for 20 percent, Asia for 18 percent and Canada for 5 percent. The majority of turkey exports, 62 percent, went to Mexico. CSA&C countries took 17 percent, Asia accounted for 11 percent, Canada took 2 percent and 8 percent went to ROW. The largest destination for U.S. egg exports was Asia (33 percent), followed by Mexico (23 percent), Canada (19 percent), CSA&C (12 percent), ROW (7 percent) and the EU with 6 percent.

Fifty percent of U.S. dairy exports went to Asia and 25 percent to Mexico. The ROW category accounted for 12 percent, CSA&C for 8 percent, Canada for 4 percent and the E.U for 1 percent.

Cattle/Beef: A large portion of the U.S. cattle inventory is in an area experiencing drought, which is likely affecting the timing of placements of feeder cattle in feedlots. As a result of higher late-2017 placements and relatively slower growth in the 2017 calf crop, the forecast for 2018 commercial beef production was lowered from last month to 27.7 billion pounds.

This reflects anticipation of fewer cattle to be placed in feedlots in the first half of the year and marketed in the second half, although it is largely offset by the first-half marketing of cattle placed in late-2017. Based on continued strength in overseas demand, the 2018 beef export forecast was revised upward, following double-digit growth in 2017.