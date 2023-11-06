USDA releases 2021 WIC report, but says numbers higher now

The Agriculture Department’s Food and Nutrition Service today released a report on participation in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children or WIC that said only 51% or 6.21 million women, babies and young children participated in 2021, but officials said today that participation is rising, and Congress needs to provide more money for the program.

WIC provides mothers and young children with supplemental nutritious food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, immunization screening, and health and social services referrals.

“While eligibility estimates for 2022 and 2023 are not available yet, preliminary data shows that WIC participation is rising in most states, with 6.7 million moms, babies and young kids benefitting from the program today,” USDA said in a news release.

“But sustaining that progress will depend on congressional action to maintain the longstanding bipartisan commitment to provide enough funding for WIC to serve all eligible people seeking to join the program.”

USDA added, “The Biden-Harris administration asked Congress early this fall to fund WIC at the level needed to support this increased participation, but Congress has yet to take action on the request. A failure to fully fund WIC this fiscal year means some states would likely need to put eligible families on waiting lists.”

“We’re making progress in connecting more of our nation’s youngest children and moms with WIC’s life-changing benefits,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“It’s up to Congress to fully fund WIC this fiscal year and continue the 25-year bipartisan track record of making sure every eligible low-income mom, infant, and child seeking WIC services can get the vital nutrition they need to thrive.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to creating a healthier future for our country and that starts by ensuring every mom, baby and child in the U.S. receives the nutrition they need to achieve their full potential,” said Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition and consumer services.

“By closing the WIC participation gap, we can make incredible progress on addressing hunger, nutrition and health in America.”

USDA noted that a number of new findings are included in this year’s report: coverage rates by urban and poverty status; participation rates by state, race, and ethnicity; state estimates by WIC participation category, race, and ethnicity; and nonparticipation rates among Medicaid and SNAP participants.

Georgia Machell, interim president and CEO of the National WIC Association, said, “In a time when infant mortality, child poverty, and household food insecurity are all rising substantially in the United States — and with WIC facing a funding shortfall and threats of deeper budget cuts — ensuring that anyone eligible for WIC can participate in the program should be a national priority.”

NWA added, “These numbers are a clarion call for members of Congress to ensure WIC is fully funded now and in the future to meet its rising caseloads.”

“Policymakers must also redouble efforts to drop barriers to enrollment. Flexibilities enacted during the pandemic — such as allowing certification over the phone or via video conference, and picking up and reloading benefits through the mail or online — should be made permanent. And every participant should be able to use benefits online.”

You can see the interactive graphics at https://ixd-studio.wesdemo.com/fns/ .