USDA releases much anticipated WASDE report

The Agriculture Department today released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, a much-anticipated report because it is expected to have an impact on markets, especially for corn and soybeans.

The Foreign Agricultural Service also released a series of explanatory reports.

Farm Progress said the reports of smaller corn and soybean production were what the markets expected.

Here are the WASDE highlights:

This month’s 2023/24 U.S. corn outlook is for reduced supplies, lower domestic use, smaller exports, and tighter ending stocks. Corn production for 2023/24 is forecast at 15.1 billion bushels, down 209 million from the July projection and if realized, would be the second highest on record behind 2016/17.

The season’s first survey-based corn yield forecast, at 175.1 bushels per acre, is 2.4 bushels lower than last month’s projection. Today’s Crop Production report indicates that among the major producing states, yields are forecast above a year ago in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota. Yields in Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri are forecast below a year ago.

U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2023/24 include higher beginning stocks and lower production and exports. Beginning stocks are raised on higher 2022/23 imports. Soybean production for 2023/24 is forecast at 4.2 billion bushels, down 95 million on lower yields. Harvested area is forecast at 82.7 million acres, unchanged from July. The first survey-based soybean yield forecast of 50.9 bushels per acre is reduced 1.1 bushels from last month.

Mexico sugar supply for 2022/23 is increased by 125,000 metric tons (MT) to 6,388,512 on an increase in imports. Sugar stocks have decreased substantially in both May and June driving domestic prices to historically high levels and incentivizing high-tier tariff imports.

U.S. sugar supply for 2022/23 is raised by 148,289 short tons, raw value (STRV) on increased imports only partially offset by lower beet sugar production while use is lowered 25,000. The resulting 173,289-STRV stock increase pushes the total to 2,013,900 for an ending stocks-to-use.

The outlook for 2023/24 U.S. wheat this month is for decreased supplies, slightly lower domestic use, reduced exports, and higher stocks. The global wheat outlook for 2023/24 is for reduced supplies, lower consumption, decreased trade, and lower stocks

The outlook for U.S. rice in 2023/24 is for increased supplies and ending stocks compared with last month and no other changes.

In this month’s 2023/24 U.S. cotton projections, beginning stocks are larger, and a 2.5-million-bale decrease in production results in lower exports, domestic use, and ending stocks. Beginning stocks are larger as this month’s 2022/23 ending stocks are increased 450,000 bales

The forecast for 2023 red meat and poultry production is reduced from last month on lowered beef, pork, and broiler forecasts.