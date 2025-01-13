USDA releases poultry, swine line speed studies

Appelbaum

Appelbaum

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Friday released two studies it commissioned from the University of California, San Francisco, on the impact of evisceration line speed on worker safety in swine and poultry processing establishments, but unions representing workers disagreed with Republican congressional leaders and the industries on the meaning of the studies.

The poultry study said evisceration line speed was not associated with a risk of musculoskeletal disorder (MSD), but piece rate, a metric of job-specific line speed and staffing level, was associated with it.

The swine study said an increased evisceration line speed increased the risk of worker injury at one establishment, and decreased the risk of worker injury at a different establishment.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents over 15,000 poultry workers at facilities in the South, as well as meatpacking and processing workers in other parts of the country, said the two studies showed “hundreds of thousands of poultry workers are among the American meat processing workers at increased risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome and other crippling upper extremity disorders.”

“My union, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, has represented poultry workers for decades, and we know all too well how these injuries and disorders can affect workers’ quality of life,” Appelbaum said.

“We also know that the dangers and risks go beyond the musculoskeletal injuries detailed in these reports.”

“We call upon OSHA and the USDA in the incoming administration to make worker safety a priority, and mitigate risk at poultry plants to address the dangerous conditions outlined in the reports.

“We need to mandate job modifications that reduce ergonomic stressors and additional staffing to decrease repetitive motion and work speed; increase workers’ access to early and adequate medical treatment; and create better tool-sharpening programs to reduce the impact of cutting jobs,” Appelbaum said.

United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone said “These USDA studies reaffirm what we have long known — that poultry and swine slaughter poses serious risk to workers, regardless of line speed.”

“We must take stronger action to protect these workers and ensure the safety of our food supply chain,” Perrone said.

“The UFCW is calling for a full range of safety measures including additional staffing, improved reporting of workplace injuries, expanded access to early and adequate medical treatment, and job modifications that minimize ergonomic stressors.”

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., released a statement that said, “The Biden-Harris administration needlessly created years of uncertainty throughout the duration of these studies, which deviated far beyond the original mission and attempted to villainize the pork and poultry industry, despite no findings of higher line speeds being a leading factor of increased risk to workers.”

“These studies confirm what we have known all along — U.S. meat and poultry companies have the highest worker safety standards in the world,” Thompson saod.

“We look forward to working with the incoming Trump administration to develop a long-term solution to ensure meat and poultry companies have the ability to operate at higher line speeds, while maintaining rigorous food safety and worker safety standards.”

National Pork Producers Council President Lori Stevermer, a Minnesota producer, said, “Pork producers appreciate USDA’s thoughtful and thorough approach to maintaining increased packing capacity, giving us more opportunities to safely and more efficiently deliver our products to consumers.”

“As expected, after more than three years of operating at increased line speeds, FSIS has confirmed that increased line speeds are not a leading factor in worker safety.”

Without the increase in line speeds — and the resulting decrease in packing capacity — some pork producers could have incurred an additional loss of nearly $10 a head in the first and second quarters of 2024, NPPC said.

The National Chicken Council said the study found that the risk of musculoskeletal disorders, like carpel tunnel syndrome, among workers at poultry processing plants operating was not influenced by evisceration line speed.

NCC added the study found:

The exposure levels for increased MSD risk for many poultry processing jobs were similar to levels observed in other studies;

2. Evisceration line speed is not indicative of MSD risk; and

3. While piece rate, the number of chicken parts handled per minute by each worker, was associated with increased risk, this was offset by adequately increasing the number of workers doing the job.

“As a result of this study, we strongly urge the agency to initiate rulemaking to increase evisceration line speeds to a minimum of 175 birds per minute for all broiler establishments instead of the current waiver approach,” said Ashley Peterson, NCC senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs.

“The current approach has created significant uncertainty for companies with waivers and a competitive disadvantage for those without them. The agency should move to a level playing field and help increase the global competitiveness of the U.S. broiler industry.”