USDA releases Rural America at a glance

The Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service today released its annual Rural America at a Glance report.

In a summary, USDA said the report shows that “after a decade of overall loss, the U.S. rural population is growing again, with growth of approximately a quarter percent from 2020 to 2022. The rural population is also experiencing declines in poverty, with 9.7% fewer nonmetro counties in 2021 experiencing persistent poverty compared with a decade earlier. Still, more than half of extremely low-income non-metro renter households experienced housing insecurity.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release that the growth in rural population and the decline in poverty showed that Biden-Harris administration policies are working.

“The findings of the 2023 Rural America at a Glance report demonstrate the meaningful progress our work is making towards achieving these goals,” Vilsack said.

“For the first time in a decade, the population of rural America is growing again, with more and more Americans moving to rural communities. Rural employment has almost fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to grow. In particular, the emergence of the clean-energy economy as a growing employment sector mirrors the tremendous interest USDA has seen for its efforts to build and strengthen this economy in rural America, which will further lower energy costs, strengthen energy security, and create more good-paying jobs.

“Despite this good news, the report makes clear that challenges remain. Rural poverty has declined in most – but not all – rural counties. In addition, more than half of extremely low-income rural renter households experienced housing insecurity – yet another reminder of the critical role USDA housing programs play in ensuring vulnerable rural Americans are able to have a roof over their heads, and the need to protect these programs from devastating cuts.”