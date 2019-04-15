USDA releases SNAP rule on E&T, felons, lottery winners, students

The Agriculture Department's Food and Nutrition Service scheduled publication on the eligibility of certain categories of people for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the Federal Register for today.

The rule, which was released Friday, covers participants in SNAP employment and training programs, students, felons and lottery winners.

This final rule, which implements four sections of the Agricultural Act of 2014:

▪ Clarifies that participants in a SNAP employment and training program are eligible for benefits if they enroll or participate in specific programs that will help them obtain skills needed for the current job market.

▪ Prohibits anyone convicted of federal aggravated sexual abuse, murder, sexual exploitation and abuse of children, sexual assault, or similar state laws, and who are also not in compliance with the terms of their sentence or parole, or are a fleeing felon, from receiving SNAP benefits.

▪ Prohibits individuals with substantial lottery and gambling winnings from receiving SNAP benefits.

Recommended Stories For You

▪ Requires all state agencies to have a system in place to verify income, eligibility and immigration status.

"Americans lose confidence in our oversight of the SNAP when there is a chance benefits go to millionaire lottery winners and convicted felons violating parole, which is why I am pleased that we have completed action on this rule that strengthens integrity in this critical nutrition assistance program," USDA Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Brandon Lipps said in a statement.

USDA added, "States have long had the authority to impose a number of these requirements at their option but did not do so consistently. The final rule clarifies the specific standards for their implementation and reflects careful consideration of comments from program stakeholders."