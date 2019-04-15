USDA releases update on status of farm bill implementation by title

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Friday released an update on the implementation status of each of the titles in the 2018 farm bill.

"At USDA we are implementing the 2018 farm bill as quickly as possible," Perdue said in a news release.

"We know the programs that are renewed and updated in this farm bill are critical to farmers, ranchers, and producers as they plan for the future," Perdue said.

"Our mission areas have all held several public listening sessions, both formally and informally, to receive stakeholder input. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are diligently working on behalf of all of USDA's customers."