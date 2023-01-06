USDA reminds livestock producers of assistance available for those impacted by recent adverse weather

LINCOLN, Neb. — U.S. Department of Agriculture Nebraska Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is reminding the state’s producers who suffered livestock losses due to the recent adverse weather, they may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) .

“The Livestock Indemnity Program provides producers with a safety net to help them with the financial impact of livestock losses due to extreme or abnormal weather,” said Berge. “December has been marked by blizzards and extreme cold and high winds, which has really had a significant impact on some livestock producers. We encourage them to reach out to their local FSA office.”

LIP compensates livestock owners and contract growers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to an adverse weather event, which can include blizzards and extreme cold, among other weather events, or reduced sale prices for owned livestock due to injury from an eligible loss condition. The payment rate is based on 75 percent of the average fair market value of the livestock.

A livestock producer must file a Notice of Loss within 30 calendar days of when the loss of livestock is first apparent. For 2022 losses, producers also must file an application for payment by March 1, 2023.

Livestock producers must provide evidence that the death of livestock was due to an eligible adverse weather event or loss condition. In addition, livestock producers should bring supporting evidence, including documentation of the number and kind of livestock that died, photographs or video records to document the loss, purchase records, veterinarian records, production records, and other similar documents. Owners who sold injured livestock for a reduced price because the livestock was injured due to an adverse weather event must provide verifiable evidence of the reduced sale of the livestock.

Producers should contact their local FSA office for additional program details, to submit a Notice of Loss, and to apply for LIP benefits. To find the nearest FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator .