USDA research official: Imagine if US ‘on par’ with China, Brazil

As the Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday considered the impact of China and Brazil increasing their spending on agricultural research while the U.S. public research budget has been stagnant, the highest ranking Agriculture Department research official urged the committee to “imagine what we could accomplish if we were on par with our scientific colleagues.”

Agriculture Undersecretary for Research, Education and Economics Chavonda Jacobs-Young made the statement at a hearing after Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said that China has quintupled its investment in agricultural research and is now spending double what the United States is, while Brazil has also increased its spending. Brown asked if she was concerned about other countries spending more on agricultural research than the United States and Jacobs-Young said she was.

Earlier in her opening statement Jacobs-Young pointed out that between 1948 and 2019, total agricultural output in the United States grew by 142%.

“This rise cannot be attributed to increases in agricultural land or labor — both inputs declined over the period — but stem instead from the adoption of a whole suite of publicly funded innovations in crop and livestock breeding, nutrient use, pest management, and farm and field management,” Jacobs-Young said.

She also noted that USDA’s Economic Research Service has found that public agricultural research and development investments from 1900 to 2011 generated, on average, $20 in benefits to the U.S. economy for every $1 of spending.

When Brown suggested that the answer is multiyear, mandatory agricultural research spending, Jacobs-Young said she would leave that decision up to Congress but would be happy to provide technical assistance.

In an indication he understands administration officials are reluctant to tell Congress how to write the farm bill, Brown said “I get it,” and that Jacobs-Young’s response was “well said.”

Jacobs-Young said it is important to update agricultural research facilities and that the average Agricultural Research Service building is 47 years old. She also noted that 20% of employees in the Research, Education and Economics mission area are eligible for retirement and that in a few years the percentage will rise to 33%.

Jacobs-Young said USDA needs support to continue recruitment, particularly among women and minority groups that are not well represented in the ag research field.