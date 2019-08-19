USDA Secretary Perdue to appear at UNL town hall meeting

Perdue



As part of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s 150th anniversary celebration, Chancellor Ronnie Green will host U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Aug. 23 for a public town hall event during the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.

Former two-term governor of Georgia, Perdue became the 31st agriculture secretary on April 25, 2017. Reared on a dairy and diversified row crop farm in rural Georgia, Perdue has been a farmer, agri-businessman, veterinarian and state lawmaker. His views on agriculture have been shaped by his first-hand knowledge of all its aspects, and he recognizes that agriculture is an issue and industry that cuts across political party lines.

Open to fair attendees, the town hall begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Raising Nebraska exhibit hall on the fairgrounds in Grand Island. The building is the site of the Raising Nebraska exhibit, which highlights agriculture and agribusiness. The exhibit is a joint effort of the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska State Fair.

During the town hall, the secretary will take questions from farmers, agricultural stakeholders and others in the audience.

Nebraska’s State Fair and its university both began in 1869. Perdue’s appearance is among a number of special State Fair events in honor of the joint celebration. Others include an Aug. 24 lecture on Nebraska football history by Husker historian Mike Babcock and a Sept. 1 pep rally featuring the Cornhusker Marching Band and spirit squad. “Nifty 150”-flavored ice cream from the UNL Dairy Store will be available throughout the fair.