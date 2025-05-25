USDA seeks feedback from producers about 2025 crops, stocks, inventories and values

Over the next several weeks, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct the June Agricultural Survey . The agency will contact nearly 92,000 producers across the nation to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1, 2025.

“The June Agricultural Survey is one of the most important and well-known surveys NASS conducts,” said Joseph L. Parsons, USDA NASS administrator. “When producers respond to the survey, they provide essential information that helps determine the expected acreage and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2025 crop year. The results are used by farmers and ranchers, USDA, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers, and others to inform a wide range of decisions.”

Producers can respond to the June Agricultural Survey online at agcounts.usda.gov , by phone, or mail. They will be asked to provide information on planted and harvested acreage, including acreage for biotech crops and grain stocks.

“NASS safeguards the privacy of respondents by keeping all individual information confidential and publishing the data in aggregate form only to ensure that no operation or producer can be identified,” said Parsons. “We recognize that this is a busy time for farmers, but the information they provide helps U.S. agriculture remain viable and capable. I urge them to respond to these surveys and thank them for their participation.”

NASS will publish the data in a series of USDA reports, including the annual Acreage and quarterly Grain Stocks reports on June 30, 2025. This data also contributes to NASS monthly and annual Crop Production reports, the annual Small Grains Summary, the annual Farms and Land in Farms report, the Land Values report, various livestock reports, including Cattle, Sheep and Goats, Hogs and Pigs, and USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

All NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov .