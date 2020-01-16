USDA seeks input on new ethanol sales Infrastructure Incentive Program

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking public input to help with the creation of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP), a new program that will expand the availability of domestic ethanol and biodiesel by incentivizing the expansion of sales of renewable fuels.

“Feedback from farmers, retailers and biofuels producers is critical to the success of this future program,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA remains committed to fulfilling a key promise to American farmers to enhance the promotion of biofuels.”

President Trump has made it abundantly clear he is unleashing the full potential of American energy production as we retake our rightful place as the world’s leader and become energy independent. Expanding the sale of biofuels will provide consumers with more choices when they fill up at the pump, including environmentally friendly fuel with decreased emissions, driving demand for our farmers and improving the air we breathe.

Additional Information: This Request for Information solicits information on options for fuel ethanol and biodiesel infrastructure, innovation, products, technology, and data derived from all HBIIP processes and/or science that drive economic growth, promote health, and increase public benefit. Through this RFI, USDA seeks input from the public, including but not limited to: retail fueling stations, convenience stores, hypermarket fueling stations, fleet facilities, and similar entities with capital investments; equipment providers, equipment installers, certification entities and other stakeholder/manufacturers (both upstream and down); fuel distribution centers, including terminals and depots; and those performing innovative research, and/or developing enabling platforms and applications in manufacturing, energy production, and agriculture.

This RFI is intended to gather suggestions on areas of greatest priority within the HBIIP, as well as past or future federal government efforts to build, promote, and sustain the sale and use of renewable fuels. The public input provided in response to this RFI will inform USDA as well as private sector and other stakeholders with interest in and expertise relating to such a promotion.

A full description of the RFI is available on page 2699 of the Jan. 16, 2020, Federal Register by going to https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-01-16/pdf/2020-00617.pdf.