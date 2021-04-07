USDA seeks nominees for the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominees for the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Nominations are due June 6, 2021, for 32 producer and three importer seats. Appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2022 and ending February 2025.

Vacancies for producer and importer member positions are available in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Mid-Atlantic Unit (South Carolina and West Virginia), Northeast Unit (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont), Southwest Unit (California and Nevada) and Importer Unit.

Any beef producer in the United States who owns cattle or any importer that imports cattle or beef may be nominated. Producers and importers must be nominated by a USDA certified producer organization and submit a completed application. USDA will select appointees from the nominated producers and importers.

Nomination forms and a list of certified producer organizations in each state or unit are available on the AMS Cattlemen’s Beef Board webpage.

Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 101 members representing 34 separate states, four units of geographically grouped states, and one importer unit.

For more information, contact Kahl Sesker at (202) 253-8253 or Kahl.Sesker@usda.gov .

AMS policy is that the diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of their industries in experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.