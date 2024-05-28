USDA seeks participants in Vietnam trade mission

Taylor

The Agriculture’s Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service is accepting applications from current and potential U.S. exporters for a trade mission to Vietnam from Sept. 9 to 13.

Participants will attend events in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, and will also have the opportunity to engage with visiting buyers from Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia and Thailand, USDA said.

“Markets in Southeast Asia hold immense opportunity for U.S. exporters,” Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor said in a news release.

“In 2023, the United States exported $3.1 billion of agricultural products to Vietnam, maintaining a sizable market share across several food and ag-related categories, including cotton, dairy, distillers grains, fresh fruit, poultry, soybeans and tree nuts.

“Through the Vietnam trade mission, as well as new efforts with the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program and the Assisting Specialty Crop Exports initiative, USDA is confident that we can continue to help U.S. exporters grow and diversify their markets in Southeast Asia and boost economic returns for America’s farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses,” Taylor said.

Trade mission participants will begin the week in Ho Chi Minh City and end it in Hanoi, connecting with key importers for business-to-business meetings and learning about local and regional market conditions through site visits and briefings by FAS staff, industry experts and government officials.

Applications must be submitted by June 4.