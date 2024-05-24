USDA seeks proposals for $10M partnership funding opportunity to assess CRP benefits 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture strongly encourages eligible conservation partners to submit proposals for $10 million in available funds to research the Conservation Reserve Program’s environmental benefits and outcomes. CRP is one of the world’s largest voluntary conservation programs with an established track record of preserving topsoil, sequestering carbon, reducing nitrogen runoff and providing healthy wildlife habitat.

Funding this research with partners outside of USDA will enable USDA’s Farm Service Agency — the agency responsible for administering CRP — to best focus the program’s future functionality and goals based on the collective research results.

Proposals for funding consideration are due June 7, 2024.

Through the CRP Monitoring, Assessment and Evaluation program, FSA works with partners to study benefits of the various ways CRP is implemented across the landscape. Project focuses span from multi-award work with research partners studying carbon sequestration and reduced nitrous oxide emissions to smaller scale inquiries into narrow policy questions. Monitoring and assessment activities are conducted in partnership with land grant universities and other research institutions and may also include technical service providers or other cooperators.

USDA is seeking proposals for projects to survey, sample, and measure ecosystem benefits, citizen science, and, in general, evaluate the overall impacts of CRP.

A proposed project can cover one or more of the above practice types, should be for a one- to five-year term and should be a minimum of $500,000 but not exceed $5 million.

All interested organizations, including public, small business and nonprofit institutions are encouraged to apply. Project proposals can be submitted from a single entity or from a group of partners who want to coordinate efforts.

The funded projects and subsequent findings will help inform FSA’s delivery of CRP as an effective tool for supporting American agriculture and forestry resilience for generations to come.

Proposals are now due June 7 (the original deadline was May 31). More information is available in the Notice of Funding Opportunity at https://www.grants.gov/search-results-detail/353421?utm_campaign=0508crpbenefits&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.