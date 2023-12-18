USDA seeks public comment on foreign land holdings

The Agriculture Department is requesting public comment by Feb. 16, 2024 on how foreign filers report agricultural land holdings in the United States.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency is proposing to update the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act Report form so that reporting can include data on long-term lessees, data to assess the impacts of foreign investment on agricultural producers and rural communities, and to gather geospatial information. These updates to the form will help FSA in the collection of data as it administers the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978.

“USDA seeks to improve the information that we are collecting about foreign ownership and leasing of U.S. agricultural land,” said Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie. “This process, which includes public input on changes to the form, will lead to more insightful reporting to Congress and the public.”

The proposed revisions to the FSA-153 Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act Report form will:

▪ Capture additional data on long-term lessees who are required to report their transactions to USDA.

▪ Propose to collect data to assess the impacts of foreign investment on producers and rural communities, as required by AFIDA.

▪ Ask filers to voluntarily provide data that will help identify their land locations geospatially.



The input collected from the public will assist in creating an electronic submission system for foreign filers and improve accuracy in data reporting.