USDA selects 28 organization to host Working Lands Climate Corps

The Agriculture Department has selected 28 organizations to host members of its Working Lands Climate Corps, an effort it says “will train the next generation of conservation and climate leaders, providing technical training and career pathway opportunities for young people and helping them deliver climate-smart agriculture solutions for farmers and ranchers.”

WLCC is part of President Biden’s American Climate Corps initiative and is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Through the first cohort of members, more than 100 young people will serve with 28 state and local host organizations in 25 states receiving on-the ground experience and training with partners and organizations who conduct programming to support the adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices and systems, USDA said.

Some examples of activities include:

▪ Developing and providing climate-smart agriculture outreach and education to agricultural producers, such as workshops and training sessions;

▪ Assisting in field surveying, site inspections and easement monitoring; and

▪ Working with conservation professionals to support conservation practice design and conservation planning activities.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is working with The Corps Network, AmeriCorps, and the National Association of Conservation Districts in this effort.

Applications are now open for WLCC positions at the selected host sites. Interested applicants can apply at The Corps Network and position descriptions will be available at ClimateCorps.gov.

The selected host organizations are:

▪ American Forest Foundation

▪ Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts

▪ Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District

▪ Colorado Department of Agriculture

▪ Conservation Legacy

▪ Cornell University- Climate Smart Farming Program

▪ Ducks Unlimited, Inc.

▪ East Carolina University

▪ Family Nurturing Center

▪ Fresno Metro Ministry

▪ Glynwood Center, Inc.

▪ Michigan Department of Agriculture

▪ Minnesota Farmers Union Foundation

▪ Monarch Joint Venture

▪ Nature for Justice

▪ Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture

▪ Pheasants Forever

▪ Rogue Farm Corps

▪ Sandhills Area Research Association

▪ The Curators of the University of Missouri

▪ The Nature Conservancy

▪ United Way of Southwest Colorado

▪ University of Maine System

▪ Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Conservation District

▪ Utah State University Utah Conservation Corps

▪ White River Natural Resources Conservation District

▪ Wild Farm Alliance

▪ Working Landscapes