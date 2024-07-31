USDA sends $2.2B in discrimination payments to 43,000 individuals

Biden

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that USDA has sent $2.2 billion to 43,000 individuals who experienced discrimination in receiving services from USDA’s farm programs prior to January 2021.

The money has gone to individuals in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa.

The Biden administration considers the announcement so significant that a call to reporters was coordinated by the White House, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will discuss it at the White House press briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.

“The assistance will help many of them continue farming or enhance their operations, will allow some to begin farming, or in other cases will help to ease lost income,” USDA said in a news release.

USDA explained, “The recipients include over 23,000 individuals who have or had a farming or ranching operation, who are receiving between $10,000 and $500,000 of assistance, with an average of nearly $82,000. Recipients also include over 20,000 individuals who planned to have a farming or ranching operation, but reported they were unable to do so because they couldn’t get a USDA loan. These individuals are receiving between $3,500 and $6,000 of assistance, with an average of $5,000.”

USDA did not release detailed information on the race or other characteristics of people who got the payments, but did release a map that shows the number of recipients in each state and how many are “producers” and how many “planned” to farm, but could not because they did not receive proper service from USDA. Vilsack pointed out that the highest number of applications came from Mississippi, followed by Alabama and Oklahoma, which have large numbers of Black farmers. Oklahoma was third. See map at https://22007apply.gov/award-distribution.html .

The money is provided under the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program that was established by the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed by President Biden. Congress allocated $2.2 billion for the program and it was “built” around that figure, USDA said. Vilsack said the DFAP is different from an earlier program that was the subject of legal action by white farmers who were not eligible even if they said they were not treated properly in USDA offices.

There were 58,000 applications including duplicates, and two independent panels reviewed the applications for eligibility, Vilsack said.

The DFAP program has ended and the payments have been made, Vilsack added. The program announced today is known as Section 22007 of the IRA.

Vilsack said there were “a multitude of factual scenarios” that resulted in discrimination: denial of credit due to race, sex or gender identification, late servicing of loans and higher interest rates than for other borrowers.

Vilsack stressed that USDA is using the information gathered from the applications to improve processes. He noted that USDA has broadened its hiring in the Farm Service Agency offices and sought minority representation on county committees that determine eligibility for farm subsidies.

A separate program, known as Section 22006 of the IRA, made payments to existing USDA loan customers who had experienced discrimination. Those payments totaled more than $2.4 billion to more than 40,000 producers.

“Farmers and ranchers work around the clock to put food on our tables and steward our nation’s land. But for too long, many farmers and ranchers experienced discrimination in farm loan programs and have not had the same access to federal resources and support,” Biden said in the USDA release. “I promised to address this inequity when I became president. Today that promise has become a reality. My Inflation Reduction Act took a bold step to address the effects of discrimination in farming and ranching, and today’s action will enable more farmers and ranchers to support themselves and their families, help grow the economy, and pursue their dreams.”

“The completion of the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program is an important moment in USDA’s history, and in our journey to becoming a department that truly serves everyone who wants to participate in agriculture. While this financial assistance is not compensation for anyone’s losses or pain endured, it is an acknowledgement. My hope is that this will ensure that many farmers can stay on their farms, contribute to our nation’s food supply, and continue doing what they love,” Vilsack said in the release. “I am also immensely grateful to USDA’s many partners in this effort, including the organizations who helped spread the word and offer technical assistance to applicants. This process, and the information contained in the applications, will help USDA as we fine tune our efforts to make USDA programs accessible, inclusive and equitable to all.”

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said in a news release, “For American agriculture to succeed, we need to ensure our farmers and producers have access to land and capital. We need to show that working in agriculture is a viable career and that there is a level playing field. When House Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, we included funding to address the effects of discrimination in farming and ranching and ensure producers have equitable access to the support they need to participate in the agriculture industry. Today’s announcement delivers on our commitment to invest in equity, fight for fairness, and uplift our farmers, ranchers, and producers who have faced discrimination.”