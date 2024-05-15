USDA Service Center in Greeley, Colo., is relocating

The USDA Service Center in Greeley, Colo., located at 4302 W. 9th Street Rd., will be temporarily relocating to the USDA complex in Fort Collins located at 2150 Centre Ave., Bldg. A, Ste. 229, Ft. Collins, CO. During this transition, the Farm Service Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service anticipates minimal impact to services as it reaffirms customer service as one of its highest priorities.

All USDA contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain the same, and Weld County ag producers having business with the NRCS or FSA are encouraged to reach out and schedule an appointment, if possible. This step will help maximize the effectiveness of your in-person visit. USDA staff will also be utilizing video-conferencing and other electronics to conduct business. You’re encouraged to take advantage of these options to save time.

The Greeley USDA Service Center will be closed May 13-17, 2024, to transition into our temporary space. USDA is in the process of locating to a new facility for the USDA Service Center in Greeley and as they move to a new location, their priority remains, to ensure continued access to USDA programs and services.

For more information from NRCS, please contact William Owsley at william.owsley@usda.gov . For more information from FSA, please contact Shelley Woods at shelley.woods@usda.gov . To contact other USDA personnel within the Greeley Service Center, please visit USDA-Employee Directory at https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/employeeDirectory/app?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. We apologize for any inconvenience experienced during this temporary relocation.