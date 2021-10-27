USDA sets early release for select agricultural projections

The Agriculture Department has announced it will release selected tables for the upcoming USDA Agricultural Projections to 2031 report at 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

USDA will release tables containing long-term supply, use, and price projections to 2031 for major U.S. crops and livestock products, as well as supporting U.S. and international macroeconomic assumptions. The tables use the short-term forecasts from the Oct. 12, 2021, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report as the starting point.

The tables will be posted simultaneously to the Office of the Chief Economist’s website at http://www.usda.gov/oce/commodity-markets/baseline and to the Economic Research Service’s website at http://www.ers.usda.gov/topics/farm-economy/agricultural-baseline .

The complete USDA Agricultural Projections to 2031 report will be released in February 2022 and will include a full discussion of the commodity supply and use projections, and projections for farm income and global commodity trade.