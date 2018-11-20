USDA settles a case with Wyoming livestock auction

WASHINGTON – On May 22, 2018, Worland Livestock Auction LLC., Worland, Wyo., waived its right to a hearing, entered into a stipulation agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and paid a penalty of $3,000 for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service's investigation revealed that Worland, a livestock market agency, selling on commission, violated the P&S Act and regulations by operating with custodial account shortages of $31,840 at May 31, 2017, $32,749 at June 30, 2017 and $33,906 at July 10, 2017. Worland took corrective action by depositing funds into its custodial account from a line of credit in July 2017. The investigation also found Worland's records to be inadequate.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties of not more than $28,061 per count against any person who violates the law, after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record.

USDA enforcement rules provide a mechanism to quickly resolve violations of the P&S Act. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and entering into a stipulation agreement to quickly resolve alleged violations.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Fair Trade Practices Program, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at Stuart.Frank@usda.gov.