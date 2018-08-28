USDA settles Nebraska case with Casey Wilmot resulting in $2,375 penalty for operating after his bond terminated

WASHINGTON – On July 11, 2018, Casey Wilmot entered into a stipulation agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service, Fair Trade Practices Program for allegedly operating after his bond terminated in violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act. At that time, Wilmot paid a penalty of $2,375. On July 20, 2018, Wilmot provided proof of proper bond coverage.

The investigation of Wilmot revealed that he had been operating without bond coverage since his bond expired on March 31, 2017. Wilmot bought cattle on commission for the account of others at posted stockyards in Nebraska. The investigation showed 32 separate livestock purchases made from April 11, 2017, through June 2, 2017, at these markets. Wilmot received buying commissions totaling $9,500 for these purchases.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties of not more than $11,000 per count against any person who operates without bond coverage, after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record.

USDA enforcement rules provide a mechanism to quickly resolve violations of the P&S Act. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and entering into a stipulation agreement to quickly resolve alleged violations.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, director, Packers and Stockyards Division, Fair Trade Practices Program, at (515) 710-0625, or by email at Stuart.Frank@ams.usda.gov.