USDA shutdown less likely as negotiations continue

A shutdown of the Agriculture Department and several other government agencies seems less likely as the White House has signaled a willingness to reach agreement without the $5 billion President Donald Trump has been demanding for the border wall.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News early today that the administration could support "$1.6 billion for the wall … as long as we can couple that with other funding resources to get to the $5 billion."

She added, "At the end of the day, we don't want to shut down the government. We want to shut down the border."

But it's still not clear whether the deal would be a bill to fund the agencies in question through the end of the fiscal year on September 30, a short-term deal, or a continuing resolution that would fund the agencies at the same levels as in fiscal year 2018.