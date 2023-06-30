USDA: SNAP payment error rates rise from 2019 to 2022

USDA Deputy Undersecretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean said in a news release, “SNAP played a critical role throughout the pandemic, helping millions of Americans access food and preventing hunger from skyrocketing across the country.”

“In spring of 2020 — when millions of Americans lost their jobs before the pandemic was under control — SNAP was expanded on a temporary and emergency basis, at the direction of a bipartisan majority in Congress, and policy flexibilities were created to help the rising number of people in need of nutrition assistance.

“Workers in SNAP state agencies responded swiftly to meet this demand and provided a vital lifeline for families in need.

“However, these circumstances also put incredible strain on program administration. The first state-by-state set of payment error rates coming out of the pandemic reflects the challenging circumstances under which the state agencies were operating, and from which many are continuing to recover.”

Dean added, “USDA is committed to supporting states in improving payment accuracy in SNAP to ensure the program effectively and efficiently serves those who need it and promotes good stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

“We are doubling down to work with state partners to find ways to decrease payment errors and tackle the issues aggressively at their root cause. Together, we will continue to move toward a stronger, efficient, more modern future for SNAP and those it serves.”

FNS noted, “These payment error rates are not synonymous with fraud. Rather, the SNAP payment error rate is a measure of how accurately states determine eligibility and benefit amounts. It is one piece of the broader SNAP Quality Control System, which is one of the most robust of all federal programs.”

“Payment errors are largely due to unintentional mistakes by either the state agency or a household that result in a state determining an applicant is eligible when they are not or incorrectly calculating a participant’s benefit amount.

“Importantly, because of the temporary policy circumstances in place during the pandemic, the overpayment rates do not directly equate to a loss to the government.

“The payment error rates reported today reflect payment accuracy of the regular SNAP benefit, but in fiscal year 2022, 45 states were providing emergency allotments. The overpayment rate does not account for the fact that, while some households received an overpayment of their basic SNAP benefit, the combined total of regular SNAP plus their emergency allotment payment did not exceed the capped amount allowed by law.

“Even though the error rates are not an indication of fraud, the higher error rates are likely to play a role in the debate over changes to SNAP in the next farm bill. Anti-hunger groups are likely to argue that the higher error rates are a short-term phenomenon while critics are likely to argue that the higher error rates shows that management of the program needs to be tightened.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, published a paper this week explaining its view that SNAP had been a lifeline during the pandemic.

The center said, “Payment accuracy is an important measure of SNAP’s performance, but an overemphasis on payment accuracy, to the exclusion of measuring SNAP’s core goals, risks leaving policymakers and the public with inadequate information about how well the program is working for households.”

“It is critical that SNAP’s success also be measured for the way it centers participants’ experience and makes benefits accessible to people in all areas of the country.”