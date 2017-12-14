USDA spends $40M in infrastructure investments in rural communities

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue highlighted U.S. Department of Agriculture investments in fiscal year 2017 that will help construct or improve infrastructure and boost economic growth in rural communities.

"USDA is focused on improving rural America's infrastructure," Perdue said. "Investments such as the ones I'm highlighting today will improve the quality of life, create jobs, grow our economy and foster prosperity in rural areas."

In fiscal year 2017, USDA used funding from the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program to invest more than $40 million in 31 projects to repair, enhance or build infrastructure. These investments were for projects such as surface transportation, aviation, ports, water and storm water resources, energy production and generation, and electricity transmission. They will benefit nearly 265,000 residents.

The investments are supporting projects in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont and Wyoming.

Below are some examples of infrastructure projects that Rural Development funded in FY 2017:

Kansas: The city of Wilson received $75,000 to upgrade the city's streets to support a new housing development and associated infrastructure.

Wyoming: Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board received $3,985,000 to construct a natural gas pipeline from Sheridan, extending 17 miles along County Road 98 and County Road 67 to the communities of Dayton and Ranchester. Construction will include distribution lines throughout both communities. These improvements are expected to save the average household approximately $1,729 annually by switching from electric heating to natural gas, and $953 annually by switching from propane to natural gas.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov.