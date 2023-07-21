USDA starts dairy FMMO hearing process

IDFA Chief Economist Mike Brown said, “The International Dairy Foods Association and our members are fully prepared to participate in the Federal Order hearing, where we plan to provide compelling, fact-based arguments supporting IDFA’s two proposals that were crafted in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain. We are grateful that both of IDFA’s proposals were accepted by USDA as part of the hearing.

“We go into this process with the same goal we’ve had all along — unify the industry around ideas that are in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain. IDFA members across the dairy industry want to see milk pricing policies that support all parts of the supply chain, to ensure the industry’s continued success and growth. That is why IDFA submitted two proposals — one requesting USDA to update make allowances which are woefully out of date after nearly 20 years, and a second proposal on Class I milk that allows our members to manage risk effectively while putting more dollars into the pockets of dairy farmers over time than they would receive under the ‘higher of’ mover proposal.

“We’re pleased to see the department move forward with the Federal Order hearing, and we fully expect UDSA will ensure all voices are heard, all proposals and presentations are fact based, and the staff at USDA are working in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain rather than just one set of constituents.”

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack had asked the dairy industry to reach consensus before submitting proposals, but NMPF and IDFA could not reach agreement.