USDA starts dairy FMMO hearing process
|The Agriculture Department will publish a Federal Register notice Monday scheduling a hearing on proposals to amend the pricing formulas in the 11 Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMOs) on Aug. 23.
The hearing will be held in Carmel, Ind., at the 502 East Event Centre beginning at 9 a.m., but it is expected to be the first of many.
The National Milk Producers Federation, which represents dairy farmers and co-ops, and the International Dairy Foods Association, which represents dairy processors, made different proposals, and each published a statement today about the hearing.
|NMPF Board Chairman Randy Mooney, a dairy farmer from Rogersville, Mo., said, “Dairy farmers nationwide are grateful that USDA is moving forward by including the full scope of NMPF’s proposal to guide the dairy industry forward as it modernizes the Federal Milk Marketing Order system.
“This recognition of NMPF’s consensus-based leadership allows us to continue the substantial momentum for change that we’ve achieved. Each piece of our proposal, from returning to the ‘higher of’ Class I mover as soon as possible, to updating both Class I price differentials and manufacturing cost allowances, has been crucial toward building that consensus, and all components of our plan are critical to a successful update to this important program.
“There is still a long journey ahead toward a modernized federal order system that works better for farmers, but NMPF is ready, with co-op led efforts well under way to ensure that we are well-prepared for the FMMO hearing that begins next month. We’re excited to lead this industry toward solutions that will offer benefits for everyone, and we are gratified that USDA is showing thoughtful leadership through its responsiveness and support for dairy.”
|IDFA Chief Economist Mike Brown said, “The International Dairy Foods Association and our members are fully prepared to participate in the Federal Order hearing, where we plan to provide compelling, fact-based arguments supporting IDFA’s two proposals that were crafted in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain. We are grateful that both of IDFA’s proposals were accepted by USDA as part of the hearing.
“We go into this process with the same goal we’ve had all along — unify the industry around ideas that are in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain. IDFA members across the dairy industry want to see milk pricing policies that support all parts of the supply chain, to ensure the industry’s continued success and growth. That is why IDFA submitted two proposals — one requesting USDA to update make allowances which are woefully out of date after nearly 20 years, and a second proposal on Class I milk that allows our members to manage risk effectively while putting more dollars into the pockets of dairy farmers over time than they would receive under the ‘higher of’ mover proposal.
“We’re pleased to see the department move forward with the Federal Order hearing, and we fully expect UDSA will ensure all voices are heard, all proposals and presentations are fact based, and the staff at USDA are working in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain rather than just one set of constituents.”
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack had asked the dairy industry to reach consensus before submitting proposals, but NMPF and IDFA could not reach agreement.
Ag & Politics