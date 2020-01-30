USDA still recruiting U.S. exporters for trade mission to the Philippines

WASHINGTON – Exporters of U.S. farm and food products will have an opportunity to explore new business opportunities in the Philippines during a U.S. Department of Agriculture agribusiness trade mission to Manila April 20-23. Individuals interested in participating must apply to USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service by Feb. 6.

“U.S. agricultural exports to the Philippines have more than doubled over the last decade, reaching a record $3 billion in 2018, and positive consumer attitudes and a healthy business climate point to continued growth potential going forward,” said Morgan Haas, FAS counselor for agricultural affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Manila. “Thanks to the United States’ longstanding ties with the Philippines, local consumers have an affinity for American brands, and the country’s rapidly expanding retail, food service, and food processing sectors offer robust opportunities for U.S. exporters looking to sell agricultural raw materials, high-value ingredients, and consumer-oriented food and beverage products.”

Local staff from the FAS office in Manila will arrange targeted business meetings between trade mission delegates and local companies seeking to import American food and farm products. FAS staff and industry experts will also lead in-depth briefings and site visits to provide delegates with additional on-the-ground insights into exporting to the Philippines.

For additional information and application instructions, visit https://www.fas.usda.gov/topics/philippines-april-2020 or email trademissions@fas.usda.gov.