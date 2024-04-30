USDA tests ground beef and culled cows for avian influenza

The Agriculture Department said today that to determine if there are any viral particles of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the nation’s meat supply, the Food Safety and Inspection Service is sampling ground beef in retail outlets in states in which the virus has been found in dairy herds, sampling the muscle of culled dairy cows, and studying the cooking of ground beef at different temperatures to determine “log reduction” of the virus.

USDA did not post a statement on its website, but provided the following statement in response to inquiries.

“USDA is confident that the meat supply is safe,” the statement said.

“USDA has a rigorous meat inspection process, where USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service veterinarians are present at all federal livestock slaughter facilities.

“FSIS inspects each animal before slaughter, and all cattle carcasses must pass inspection after slaughter and be determined to be fit to enter the human food supply.

“While we have multiple safeguards in place to protect consumers, we recommend consumers properly handle raw meats and cook to a safe internal temperature. Cooking to a safe internal temperature kills bacteria and viruses in meat,” USDA said.

“To verify this in the context of H5N1, USDA is working on three separate beef safety studies related to avian influenza in dairy cattle: 1) sampling ground beef at retail in the affected states; 2) beef muscle sampling of cull dairy cows condemned at select FSIS-inspected slaughter facilities; and 3) ground beef cooking study.

“For the first, samples are being collected at retail outlets in the states in which dairy cow herds have tested positive for H5N1 influenza virus. The samples will be analyzed by APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) using polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which indicates whether any viral particles are present.

“For the second sampling effort, FSIS is currently collecting muscle samples at FSIS-inspected slaughter facilities of cull dairy cattle that have been condemned for systemic pathologies. Similarly, the samples will be analyzed by APHIS using PCR to determine presence of viral particles. For both retail and at slaughter samples, any PCR positives will be evaluated for live virus by ARS (Agriculural Research Service).

“Finally, ARS will be conducting the beef cooking study and will using a virus surrogate in ground beef and cooking it at different temperatures to determine log-reduction of the virus. Results from these studies are forthcoming and we will share information as it becomes available.”

“USDA’s additional testing is appropriate to ensure public health is protected and to stop the spread of animal disease,” Sarah Little, spokesperson for the Meat Institute, an industry group representing meat processors, told Reuters.

Last week after USDA announced it would require lactating dairy cows to test negative for HPAI before interstate transport, the Meat Institute said that properly prepared beef remains safe to eat, and called for USDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide worker safety guidance specific to beef processors to ensure workers are protected from infection.

“USDA and CDC are working overtime to understand the spread of the virus and to determine its effects on the health of people and animals,” said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute.

“We encourage USDA and CDC to conduct additional testing and monitoring to continue to ensure properly prepared beef remains safe to eat,” Potts said.

“We are also calling on USDA and CDC to issue additional, specific guidance for beef processing facilities to ensure USDA inspectors and meat company workers are protected from infection.”

“It is important to ensure the free flow of healthy animals to slaughter. The Meat Institute and its members will continue to work with USDA, state and local veterinarians and our cattle producer partners to both stop the spread of the virus and to ensure beef production continues.

“We call on Biden administration officials to anticipate international trade concerns and encourage our trading partners to abide by internationally recognized scientific standards as determined by the World Organisation for Animal Health.”

Colombia has banned the import of U.S. beef products over the avian influenza issue.

The CDC released a study of avian influenza in dairy cattle and cats, and the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy said the presence of the virus in cattle and cats raised concerns about transmission to other animals.