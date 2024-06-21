USDA tests meat for HPAI/H5N1 virus

On May 30, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the results of testing meat from condemned cull dairy cows for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Also referred to as the H5N1 virus, cases have been confirmed in dairy cattle in at least nine states.

State veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson reported that South Dakota has confirmed five cases in dairy cattle, the most recent on May 31.

The situation continues to be monitored closely by animal health professionals across the country. USDA reports that testing has been completed on 109 samples from cull dairy cows that were “condemned for systemic disease.”

According to the report, “No viral particles were detected in 108 out of 109 muscle samples… Viral particles were detected in tissue samples, including diaphragm muscle, from one cow. No meat from these dairy cattle entered the food supply.”

REPORTS CONCLUDE

USDA has conducted three separate H5N1 studies to verify the safety of the meat supply and encourage consumer confidence. Their conclusions follow as reported.

Beef muscle sampling of cull dairy cows condemned at select Food Safety and Inspection Service-inspected slaughter facilities

FSIS completed collection of muscle samples at FSIS-inspected slaughter facilities from cull dairy cattle that have been condemned for systemic disease. No meat from these dairy cattle entered the food supply. The samples were analyzed by Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to determine presence of viral particles.

Testing has been completed on the 109 muscle samples that were collected, with 108 of 109 samples testing negative for viral particles.

On May 24, National Veterinary Services Laboratories reported that viral particles were detected in tissue samples, including diaphragm muscle, from one cow. FSIS and APHIS are working together to conduct traceback, including notification to the producer to gather further information. FSIS personnel identified signs of illness in the positive animal during post-mortem inspection and prevented the animal from entering the food supply — as is standard for the food inspection process. These actions provide further confidence that the food safety system we have in place is working.

Samples of ground beef obtained at retail in the affected states:

Final results were posted on May 1, 2024. Samples were collected at retail outlets in the states in which dairy cattle herds have tested positive for H5N1 influenza virus. The samples were analyzed by APHIS using polymerase chain reaction, to indicate whether any viral particles were present. No virus particles were found to be present.

Ground beef cooking study:

Final results were posted on May 16, 2024. Agricultural Research Service inoculated a very high level of an H5N1 Influenza A virus into 300 gram ground beef patties (burger patties are usually 113 grams) to determine whether FSIS recommended cooking temperatures are effective in inactivating H5N1 virus. The burger patties were then cooked to three different temperatures (120, 145 and 160 degrees F), and virus presence was measured after cooking. There was no virus present in the burgers cooked to 145 (medium) or 160 (well done) degrees, which is FSIS’ recommended cooking temperature. Even cooking burgers to 120 (rare) degrees, which is well below the recommended temperature, substantially inactivated the virus.

Oversight:

Thompson is not aware of any studies being done in South Dakota, but said that the results of the FSIS studies prove that systems already in place for maintaining a safe and healthy food supply are working.

“The fact that these were cull dairy cattle that were condemned means that these animals had shown up at a plant where FSIS personnel or a veterinarian had condemned them,” she said. “That tells me that our meat inspection process is working. Somebody had some oversight on these animals.”

Condemned cattle are removed from the harvesting process, and meat from condemned animals does not enter the food supply.

“Once an animal steps off a truck into a plant, they go through a process where a number of people have their eyes on the animals. There are additional checks and balances on that animal as it is processed.”

While dairy and beef producers talk about the differences in their stock, Thompson said that they are basically the same when it comes to their meat.

“They are both cows,” she said. “I believe a virus is going to cause some clinical signs in a cull cow, whether when she is walking off a truck or when she is harvested. Enough people are looking at these cattle that if one is sick, samples might be taken or the whole carcass might be pulled.”

Additional cases confirmed:

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship received confirmation from NVSL on June 5, 2024, of a case of HPAI in an O’Brien County, Iowa dairy herd. Since March, APHIS has confirmed over 80 cases in dairy herds in Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Idaho, Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, South Dakota and North Carolina, with Iowa, Minnesota and Wyoming joining the list recently.

The department reported that genomic sequencing of the virus that was detected at the Sioux County farm was determined by the NVSL in Ames, Iowa, to be consistent with the variant identified in affected dairies in other states. Sequencing is not yet completed on the virus detected recently in a turkey flock in Cherokee County or this dairy in O’Brien County. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to try to determine how the virus was introduced into the flocks and herd.

“Given the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza within dairy cattle in many other states, it is not a surprise that we would have a case given the size of our dairy industry in Iowa. While lactating dairy cattle appear to recover with supportive care, we know this destructive virus continues to be deadly for poultry. Our team at the department has been preparing for this possibility and will soon be announcing additional response steps to protect our flocks and herds,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Poultry producers and dairy farmers should immediately take steps to harden their biosecurity defenses, limit unnecessary visitors, and report symptomatic birds or cattle to the department. This remains an evolving situation and we will continue to be in close communication with stakeholders, USDA, and other states as we evaluate our response. Our top priority is to protect our livestock and the farmers and people who care for them.”

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health announced the confirmation of HPAI in a Benton county dairy herd on June 6.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before this detection would reach our doorstep,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs in a press release. “It’s important for dairy farmers to follow the example of this herd and test sick cows. The more the animal health community can learn about this virus today through testing and research, the better we can equip ourselves to prevent infections tomorrow.”

The board reported that the producer initially noticed clinical signs of illness in only a handful of cows, and the next day more than 40 cows in the herd had signs of fever. Samples collected from sick cows were sent to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory where the virus was detected. The USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the results.

As is standard practice, milk from sick cows is required to be disposed of and sick cows will be isolated. The board quarantined the herd for 30 days to reduce the risk of disease spread off the farm. After 30 days from the last positive test result, the herd can be retested to be released from the quarantine.

Epidemiology:

The epidemiologic investigation of South Dakota dairy herds affected by HPAI continues. While there have been mortalities, Thompson said that those numbers are low and can be viewed cautiously.

“We don’t know if mortality was caused by the virus, as we don’t have the whole picture of the health status of those animals.”

Thompson continues to watch the situation closely, especially with new cases coming up in neighboring states, but is hopeful that the impact is short lived for affected dairy producers.

“We have been monitoring cases in South Dakota since the beginning of April. On affected dairies 10 to 15 percent of the herd might be affected. There is a significant drop in milk production for animals that are affected, but we are also hearing that cows affected earlier are coming back into production.”