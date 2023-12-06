USDA to bolster Tribal bison processing, food distribution at White House summit

Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary for Food Safety Sandra Eskin said USDA will make it easier for Native Americans to slaughter animals in traditional ways while still making sure that the meat is safe to eat. In some cases, Native Americans will be able to get bison inspected without paying special fees, Eskin said.

There are 90 meat processing facilities that currently slaughter bison under federal inspection, Eskin said.

Thompson explained that because bison are much larger animals than beef cattle, plants have to have higher ceilings and bigger hooks that can accommodate the weight. But she added that Tribal Nations like to process their animals differently, taking them down in the field once a year, which is “more respectful” than bringing them to a slaughter plant and undertaking “minimal processing” in the field before bringing them to the slaughter plant.

Four Tribal Nations are receiving Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grants in the first round of funding announcements today:

The Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor in Alaska is receiving a $1 million grant to buy and modernize an unused processing facility that will help the community address food shortages due to climate change. Members of the Tribe live in a remote village accessible only by boat or small plane. Severe weather can delay food deliveries, and algae are depleting fishing stocks. The funding will allow the Tribe to increase the amount of local game and fish they can process using traditional methods. This includes meat from the Sitkalidak Bison Herd the Tribe manages.

The Tribal Government of St. Paul Island in Alaska is receiving a grant of more than $668,000 to re-establish a local reindeer meat processing operation at the Aleut Community Store. The Aleut community will use the grant to develop a program to harvest, process, market and sell local reindeer products. The project will increase the availability of locally sourced organic meat products and drive profits back to the island. It also will help Tribal members remember, relearn and practice traditional herding techniques important to the cultural heritage of the island.

The Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation in southern Oregon and northern California is receiving a $2.4 million grant to expand a Food Sovereignty Program that provides the community a space and resources to learn traditional processing methods for local game and fish, including black-tailed deer, Roosevelt Elk and chinook salmon. The grant will allow the Tribe to pay for three staff positions, buy a mobile processing unit and outfit a recently built 6,000-square-foot Food Sovereignty Building with new equipment. The improvements will also allow the community, which doesn’t have a grocery store offering fresh produce or meat, to double the number of families they can feed.

The Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana is receiving a grant of more than $191,000 to purchase a composter and walk-in freezer for the new Fort Peck meat processing facility, where they process bison, elk, deer, antelope and pheasant. The project will give people on the reservation a local Tribal-owned business for their meat processing and storage needs. The upgraded facility will also give the Fort Peck Tribes Fish and Game Department a local place to take bison to be processed and distributed to families in need.

USDA partnered with Oweesta Corp., a Native Community Development Financial Institution, to provide grants under the Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program. Oweesta Corp. is selecting the grantees under the program.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Moffitt said USDA will buy more bison from local, smaller producers for distribution locally in federal nutrition programs.

Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Stacy Dean said USDA has recently signed contracts with eight tribes to recognize tribal sovereignty in food procurement to make it easier for schools to procure traditional vegetables, plants and berries.