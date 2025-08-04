USDA to buy food under Section 32

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Friday announced USDA’s intent to purchase up to $230 million in fresh seafood, fruits and vegetables from American farmers and producers to distribute to food banks and nutrition assistance programs across the country. These purchases are being made through Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935 and will assist producers and communities in need, Rollins said. These “USDA Foods” are provided to USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service nutrition assistance programs, including food banks that operate The Emergency Food Assistance Program. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service will purchase $230 million of the following commodities: