USDA to hold Tuesday meeting on California milk marketing order

The Agriculture Department's Agricultural Marketing Service will hold a meeting April 10 in Clovis, Calif., on its plan to establish a federal milk marketing order for California and the referendum among the state's dairy producers to determine whether they want it.

The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Pacific Time at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Independence Room at 808 4th St. in Clovis. The public meeting will be webcast. The link will be posted at http://www.ams.usda.gov/caorder before the hearing begins.

The referendum voting started April 2 and extends through through May 5. USDA will mail ballot materials to all known eligible dairy producers supplying milk to the proposed marketing area. The federal milk marketing order would become effective if approved by two-thirds of the voting producers, or by producers of two-thirds of the milk represented in the voting process.

California represents more than 18 percent of all U.S. milk production and is currently regulated by a state milk marketing order administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.