USDA to make $11B available for rural clean energy transition

In what the Biden-Harris administration says is the single largest investment in rural electricity since President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Rural Electrification Act into law in 1936, the Agriculture Department will announce today nearly $11 billion in grants and loan opportunities to help rural electric providers shift to clean energy as the source of rural electricity.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to cleaner energy provides rural communities with an affordable and reliable power grid, while supporting thousands of new jobs and helping lower energy costs in the future,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release.

“These investments will also combat climate change and significantly reduce air and water pollution that put children’s health at risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture stands ready to partner with municipalities, tribal entities, entrepreneurs, rural electric cooperatives and other utilities to see this transformative investment come to life and create new economic growth and healthier communities.”

USDA said it will open a Letter of Interest process for the Empowering Rural America (“New ERA”) program, which makes $9.7 billion available to eligible rural electric cooperatives to deploy renewable energy systems, zero-emission and carbon capture systems.

Another Letter of Interest process will be opened for the Powering Affordable Clean Energy (PACE) program, which makes $1 billion available in partially forgivable loans to renewable-energy developers and electric service providers, including municipals, cooperatives, and investor-owned and Tribal utilities to help finance large-scale solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, hydropower projects and energy storage in support of renewable energy systems.

“This new funding from the Inflation Reduction Act shows that President Biden, and our entire administration, is serious about investing in rural America,” said John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation.

“This announcement embodies what the Investing in America Agenda is all about — building a clean energy economy that works for everyone.”

In a telephone news conference on Monday afternoon, Vilsack said, “This program is designed to begin the process of allowing the rural electric co-ops to reach parity with the privately owned utilities that have already begun significant investment” away from fossil fuels and toward renewable sources of energy that deliver clean, affordable, reliable power.

To apply for the New Era program, eligible entities must submit a Letter of Interest between July 31 and Aug. 31. Rural electric cooperatives, including current and previous USDA borrowers, are eligible for funding.

For the PACE program, USDA will begin accepting Letters of Interest starting on June 30, on a rolling basis until Sept. 29.

Loans through the PACE program may be forgiven by 40% of the loan amount, and the maximum loan amount is $100 million. Applicants in Puerto Rico, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau, and Tribal communities are eligible for up to 60% loan forgiveness.

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) CEO Jim Matheson on Monday said the guidance for the New Era program to be published in the Federal Register today is “workable.”

“This is an exciting and transformative opportunity for co-ops and their local communities, particularly as we look toward a future that depends on electricity to power more of the economy,” Matheson said.

“USDA has smartly structured this program in a way that will help electric co-ops leverage new tools to reduce costs and keep energy affordable while meeting the future energy needs of their rural communities. I’m grateful to USDA for listening to us throughout this process and for settling on rules that ensure the program is flexible and accessible to all electric cooperatives.”

“The wide range of eligible projects — including carbon capture, renewable energy, storage, nuclear, and generation and transmission efficiency improvements — allows each cooperative to determine its path based on its unique circumstances,” NRECA said.

“Co-ops will be eligible to receive a grant for as much as 25% of their project cost, with a maximum amount of loans and grants limited to $970 million for any one entity.”