USDA to opened continuous CRP signup Jan. 12

The Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency will begin accepting applications for the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program including the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program as of Jan. 12 if their contracts expire this year.

“We are pleased to announce we are now accepting Continuous CRP offers,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Continuous CRP is one of the best conservation tools we can provide producers and landowners. Whether a producer wants to focus on water quality benefits or work with one of our partners to address a natural resource concern in their area, the program offers many options to help you meet your resource conservation goals.”

To submit an offer, producers should contact the FSA at their local USDA Service Center by July 31 in order to have an offer effective by Oct. 1. To ensure enrollment acreages do not exceed the statutory cap, FSA will accept offers from producers on a first-come, first-served basis and will return offers for approval in batches throughout the year.

Additionally, producers with acres enrolled in Continuous CRP set to expire Sept. 30 can offer acres for re-enrollment beginning Jan. 12. A producer can both enroll new acres into Continuous CRP and re-enroll any acres expiring Sept. 30.

FSA water quality practices, such as riparian buffers, prairie strips, grassed waterways and wetlands, will receive an additional 20% incentive. Buffer practices have a positive impact on water quality. Additionally, the Climate-Smart Practice Incentive launched in 2021 is also available in the Continuous CRP signup.