USDA to pay $30M to crop insurance providers

The Agriculture Department’s Risk Management Agency will make a one-time congressionally mandated payment to Approved Insurance Providers administering eligible crop insurance contracts for 2022 and 2023 reinsurance year specialty crops, RMA announced recently.

The total funding available for ADD PAY II is $30 million, and RMA will distribute to AIPs proportionally based on their respective liabilities for eligible crop insurance contracts for 2022 and 2023 reinsurance year specialty crops.

Funding for ADD PAY II is provided through the American Relief Act, 2025.

“This additional payment recognizes the great services Approved Insurance Providers and crop insurance agents provide America’s farmers,” said RMA Administrator Pat Swanson.

“We look forward to continuing our progress expanding crop insurance to specialty crops by engaging directly with crop insurance agents who service these growers. The program works best when we listen to those on the ground.”