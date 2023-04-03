USDA to review IDFA FMM petition that NMPF opposes

In the email, Herrick said, “Leadership from IDFA and the National Milk met on Monday for the second time to discuss our associations’ respective priorities for updating the Federal Milk Marketing Order system and to explore potential areas of common ground between dairy farmers and dairy processors.”

“IDFA has remained focused on finding collaborative ways to update the current milk pricing system to reflect today’s market dynamics,” Herrick said. “However, after this week’s meeting it was clear that the groups will not find a common set of solutions that the entire industry can unite behind.”

“As a result, IDFA has submitted its board-approved petition to USDA that narrowly focuses on adjusting make allowances,” Herrick said.

“The IDFA petition is consistent with a separate petition filed on Tuesday by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. The submission of the petitions marks the beginning of a lengthy, multi-step process led by USDA to update an outdated FMMO system so that it benefits the full dairy supply chain.“

The costs of manufacturing dairy products have grown year over year since make allowances were last adjusted more than 15 years ago. Updating make allowances will ensure more certainty in the marketplace and benefit the full dairy supply chain as well as consumers with greater predictability in pricing and a more assured supply of dairy products,” Herrick said.

In a letter to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Administrator Bruce Summers, NMPF wrote, “It would be economically harmful to the nation’s dairy producers to address this single issue in isolation without consideration of a number of other provisions of the current FMMO program in need of review and update.”

“An increase in manufacturing or make, allowances has the impact of reducing farm milk prices,” NMPF said.

“While we believe make allowances are a necessary component of the federal milk pricing formulas and are in need of some adjustment, it is critically important to do so in a balanced, measured approach that modernizes the FMMO program by also addressing a number of other outdated pricing factors in the program,” NMPF said. “The proposal from IDFA and WCMA is neither measured nor balanced.”