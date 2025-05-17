USDA to terminate some advisory committees – but not tech advisory
|The Agriculture Department has published a Federal Register notice to terminate some committees, but paused plans to terminate the agricultural tech advisory committees.
|The notice says:
“The secretary determined that the following Federal advisory committees should be terminated, as they were no longer necessary:
|Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics
Advisory Committee on Universal Cotton Standards
Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee
National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection
National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods
National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee
Northwest Forest Plan Area Advisory Committee”
|The notice says the secretary has “paused until further notice” plans to terminate the trade technical advisory committees, the Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board and the General Conference Committee of the National Poultry Improvement Plan.
