USDA tries to improve customer service based on ‘life experience’

From left, Alex Treadway, vice president and associate publisher at GovExec; Simchah Suveyke-Bogin, the chief experience officer at the Agriculture Department; and Jill Leyden, the vice president of public sector strategy and solutions at Qualtrics, discuss “Maximizing Service: The Tools of Efficient CX.” Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Life-RFP-060523

The Agriculture Department is trying to improve the experience of people who have contact with the department — what it calls customer service — based on “life experience,” whether that is someone going through a natural disaster, someone looking for resources for newborn children, or a farmer trying to get a loan as quickly as possible, USDA’s chief customer service officer said at a conference today.

The Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit was sponsored by Government Executive and Carahsoft, a technology corporation.

Simchah Suveyke-Bogin, the USDA chief customer service officer, said, “We are looking at life experiences as a starting point” to determine how better to improve service.

Suveyke-Bogin said the task is difficult because USDA provides so many services, but that she sees research into each area as vital to achieve improvement.

The USDA’s response is partly in reaction to an executive order issued by President Biden in 2018 to improve customer experience to increase people’s faith in government. The executive order was government-wide but the order designated five agencies within USDA as “high impact” service providers: the Farm Service Agency, the Forest Service, the Food and Nutrition Service, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

Suveyke-Bogin said that involving “a talent pool” of current employees as well as newly hired content managers, designers and researchers is important. Changes, she added, need to work for both customers and USDA employees.

She called the customer experience with USDA “a journey” in which both the employee’s and customer’s experiences are taken into consideration.

In a short interview, Suveyke-Bogin said that, while technology is always viewed as the answer to improved service, in areas with poor Internet service and in trying to help older people, technology may not be the answer.

Suveyeke-Bogin, who came to USDA in 2020 after working at the Customer Experience Center of Excellence of the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services, said she has worked closely with Gary Washington, USDA chief information officer, since 2018.

It’s important to build the technology and improved service into each of the agencies within USDA, she said.

Getting “qualitative data” on people’s experiences as opposed to numbers is hard but “once you get it it is much easier to figure out the pain points, what are the critical moments in the customer journey,” she said.

It’s also important not to rely just on “assumptions of personal experience” but to do fresh research, Suveyeke-Bogin added. “We dig into the problem space — how are you defining the problem?” If the determination is that not enough research has been done, “we will conduct the research needed,” she said.

Jill Leyden, the vice president of public sector strategy and solutions at Qulatrics who also participated in the panel on “Maximizing Service: The Tools of Efficient CX,” said many government agencies are spending time “reading hundreds of thousands of comments manually.”

Using technology can speed up the creation of a report rather than waiting a month for it, Leyden said.

For a government employee, moving to advanced technology is like the experience of a visually impaired child putting on glasses for the first time, she added.

In a keynote interview with Troy Schneider, the president of GovExec360, Barbara Morton, the chief veterans’ experience officer at the Veterans Affairs Department, said that in 2015 when asked if they trusted the government to fulfill its commitment to veterans only 55% of veterans said they trusted that the commitment would be fulfilled.

But this year, after the VA paid attention to the customer experience including for women and for Native Americans, 79% said they believe the government will fulfill that commitment.

The answer to that question is “a sentiment,” Morton said, but it is still important.