USDA updates CFAP2 for livestock, poultry, specialty crops

The Agriculture Department said today it is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP2) for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities.

Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP2.

“We appreciate USDA recognizing the incredible losses farmers endured during the height of the pandemic,” said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. “When restaurants and schools closed, the demand for fresh food disappeared almost overnight. While previous CFAP funding addressed many losses, AFBF recognized that contract growers were left out and worked with lawmakers and the administration to ensure all farmers’ voices were being heard.

“We thank Sen. Roger Wicker [R-Miss.] and Sen. Chris Coons [D-Del.] as co-chairs of the Senate Chicken Caucus, as well as the Senate and House Agriculture committees for their work to address the shortcomings of CFAP assistance, and we appreciate the Biden administration and [Agriculture] Secretary [Tom] Vilsack for seeing this aid through. COVID relief will help farmers across the country recover from the damage caused by the pandemic and ensure they can continue putting food on the table for America’s families.”