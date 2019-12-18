USDA, USTR seek experts for agricultural trade advisory committees

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the United States Trade Representative are accepting applications for new members to serve on seven agricultural trade advisory committees.

Members of the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee advise USDA and USTR on operating existing U.S. trade agreements, on negotiating new agreements, and on other trade policy matters. Members of six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees provide technical advice and guidance on international trade issues that affect both domestic and foreign production in specific commodity sectors.

The ATACs focus on trade in:

Animals and animal products;

Fruits and vegetables;

Grains, feed, oilseeds and planting seeds;

Processed foods;

Sweeteners and sweetener products; and

Tobacco, cotton and peanuts.

To be considered for candidacy, applicants must have significant expertise in both agriculture and international trade matters. Committee members, who serve four-year terms, represent a cross-section of U.S. food and agricultural stakeholders. They must be U.S. citizens, qualify for a security clearance, and be willing to serve without compensation for time, travel or expenses. The committees hold frequent conference calls and generally meet in Washington, D.C., twice a year.

Application instructions are available at https://www.fas.usda.gov/trade-advisory-committees-applying-membership. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, 2020. Any applications received after the deadline will be considered for future appointments as appropriate.

For more information, visit http://www.fas.usda.gov/ATACs or e-mail ATACs@fas.usda.gov.