USDA withdraws Biden salmonella in chicken rule

The Agriculture Department has withdrawn the Biden administration’s proposed rule and proposed determination titled “Salmonella Framework for Raw Poultry Products.”

In the withdrawal notice, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said it had received more than 7,000 comments on the rule.

“The issues that generated the most comments, both positive and negative, included those associated with FSIS’ legal authority to propose the final product standards, the proposed salmonella levels and serotypes for the final product standards, the proposed use of SPC monitoring, the scientific and technical information used to support the proposed framework, the potential economic impacts of the proposed framework, and the potential impact of the proposed framework on small poultry growers and processors,” FSIS said.

Ashley Peterson, senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the National Chicken Council, said the rule:

“Was legally unsound;

“Relied on misinterpretations of the science;

“Would have had no meaningful impact on public health;

“Would have led to an extraordinary amount of food waste; and

“Would have increased costs for producers and consumers.” Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said, “The USDA’s decision is disappointing and troubling given the large number of poultry plants that have been found to pose a higher risk of triggering a salmonella outbreak.”

“Combined with recent staff and budget cuts, the delay in the implementation of the food traceability rule, and the elimination of critical food safety advisory committees, the administration is sending the message that consumers will be on their own when it comes to protecting their families from foodborne illness,” Ronholm said.

Center for Science in the Public Interest Director of Regulatory Affairs Sarah Sorscher said, “When the United States Department of Agriculture proposed to ban raw poultry contaminated with dangerous salmonella bacteria from commerce, we called it the greatest advance for food safety since USDA moved to ban certain E. coli in ground beef.

“The decision by the Trump administration to repeal that proposal will let poultry processors continue to ship raw chicken and turkey even after products test positive for high levels of the most dangerous strains of salmonella,” Sorscher said.

“Salmonella is a leading cause of food poisoning. Every year, it sickens more than a million people, resulting in more than 26,000 hospitalizations, and about 420 deaths. One in six of these salmonella infections shows at least some antimicrobial resistance,” Sorscher said.

“Make no mistake: Shipping more salmonella to restaurants and grocery stores is certain to make Americans sicker.”

The withdrawal generated widespread news coverage.